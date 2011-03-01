Welcome,
Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
Author
Topic: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. (Read 447 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 4 367
Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:36:23 AM »
He really is Teflon don - if he manages to stay put in NO 10.
Let's see how this one plays out - my money would stay in my pocket if I was asked to place a bet on it. Thats might take on it.
I'm just not sure the Tory party is ready to replace him just yet.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10386939/Boris-Johnson-ducks-questions-new-Downing-Street-party-lockdown.html#comments
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 484
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:12:08 AM »
Could be in serious trouble this time according to the various experts who get dragged out on the radio, mainly because of what he said the other week about not knowing about any parties at Downing Street
headset
Online
Posts: 4 367
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:20:42 AM »
The amount of times he has brought himself or the party into the headlines for the wrong reasons is staggering
If joe public carried on like him at work and had the company we work for hit the headlines like they/he has we'd have been gone many times over.
I shouldn't but I do laugh at them over the road when it comes to him. I don't how many taxis that lot have ordered him since he was elected. They are right but i do chuckle when nothing happens and then it's rinse and repeat.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 376
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:25 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 08:20:42 AM
I shouldn't but I do laugh at them over the road when it comes to him.
I don't how many taxis that lot have ordered him since he was elected.
They are right but i do chuckle when nothing happens and then it's rinse and repeat.
They are always wrong in their predictions. They reckoned Trump wouldn't last six months, Brexit would never happen, coalition would not survive...........wrong on every single thing.
As and when Boris does go, he will be replaced by Rishi or Liz who will then win the next GE, thus causing more wailing over there
Winston
Offline
Posts: 652
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:02 AM »
What Bernie said
It probably makes sense for the Tories to replace Johnson with someone like Sunak. They could arguably be more popular than when they won a 80 seat majority
The opposition is weak as piss so Johnson probably will ride it out
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 326
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:52:41 AM »
Bernie, the established middle classes of this country are now physically laughing in your face and you end up with a
You and many others seem to have zero morals or backbone and decency. If this were a Labour PM I would be saying, absolutely, that he should resign immediately. No question about it. The interview this morning showed him laughing about it. Fucking hell. This country is an utter shithole. The notion of British decency is a sham, even amongst the ordinary people of the country.
To consider that these folk were on the piss as others had families buried without them being there is fucking disgusting, and if you don't think he should walk, well I give up.
Wish it was Corbyn who'd done it
The French would have exploded in the streets. Our chattering working classes on FB and places like this could not give a flying fuck and it makes me truly sad. It really indicates that these are the rules and standards that are acceptable in people's own lives, if you are not outraged by this group of people.
I look forward to another Tory government. I'm not going to crow when the 1922 committee do for Boris because I can see the front bench that surrounds him. Jesus, bring Thatcher and her crew back (!!!!!) - at least they had standing and decency.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 484
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:23 AM »
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 10:44:02 AM
What Bernie said
It probably makes sense for the Tories to replace Johnson with someone like Sunak. They could arguably be more popular than when they won a 80 seat majority
The opposition is weak as piss so Johnson probably will ride it out
Yep only a matter of who and when will he be replaced, I reckon it's getting pretty close now as they will want to distance themselves from the fat clown before any election. As long as they get the right person and the economy doesn't tank then it's another big majority for them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 326
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:09 AM »
Dawned on me as I made an early coffee. I remember Kunsberg saying Boris was toast, maybe after the drinks and cheese thing just a few weeks ago. She obviously talks to the real people and that was her conclusion; this is that toast being slid into play by the 1922 committee and the real power boys in the Party.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 291
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:59 AM »
If it can be proved that he lied to Parliament then he will be off. Otherwise I think his MPs will wait until the May local elections. If the results are bad they will start to panic about their futures after the G.E. And trigger a leadership election.
Winston
Offline
Posts: 652
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 12:51:45 PM »
Bob, all Ive read on here is people saying Boris probably should go and worked out that means a replacement would be announced and it would likely strengthen the Tories for an election
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 326
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 01:56:54 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 12:51:45 PM
Bob, all Ive read on here is people saying Boris probably should go and worked out that means a replacement would be announced and it would likely strengthen the Tories for an election
True. I cant see anyone other than Sunak at all Best of a gross bunch from my position. Current front bench make Hunt look ok FFS
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 234
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 03:56:46 PM »
Boris is like that kid we all knew at school. Never contributed anything of any value about anything ever, but claimed all the credit for it when anybody else did. Trouble is, like his fellow New Yorker over the pond he seems to be able, not only to convince the gullible multitudes to drink the snake oil, but that any negative effects are the fault of anybody who warned them not to drink it!
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 579
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 07:09:00 PM »
The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 886
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:39 PM »
Heard moves are afoot to replace him- from a really good source. Betting odds 4-6 for this to happen
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 626
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 08:03:28 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 07:09:00 PM
The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk.
Apart from, he allegedly had recently left hospital after contracting covid which nearly killed him. Maybe hes just as thick as he acts.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 234
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:07 PM »
From his Eton Tutor.
"I think he honestly believes that it is churlish of us not to regard him as an exemption, one who should be free of the network of obligation which binds everyone else."
Most people would've grown out such adolescent phases by his age!
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 291
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:21 PM »
His tutor nailed it. Sooner the bloated Oaf goes the better.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 326
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:14:31 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 07:09:00 PM
The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk.
88 of them are dead
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 602
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:10 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 07:09:00 PM
The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk.
The risk is neither here or there. 30 people sat outside in a garden will have presented a negligible risk. Point is they were telling everybody else they were not allowed to do the same under fear of penalty.
Boris is a philandering chancer and much disgraced liar who got to be prime minister because this country lost its marbles for a while and voted in someone who very obviously lacked the capacity to be a leader of a nation. Mad that even his supporters accept that "he has a strained relationship with the truth" but don't seem to think its important for a PM to be sincere.
I think he could be in bother, seems inevitable this enquiry will judge that he misled Parliament and that will likely force him out. God help us if his replacement is Lynn Truss, she would be a joke.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 376
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 12:58:02 PM »
Just seen this on linked in
Robin Horsfall
3rd+
Former SAS Soldier. Writer, Veterans Campaigner and Public Speaker.
13h Edited 13 hours ago
Follow
It might come as something of a surprise to people who spend all their time looking for ways to cast blame but national leaders do not organise garden parties. If their advisers do it is often well in advance. While Boris Johnson has dealt with floods, brexit, illness, international affairs, threats to NATO, withdrawal from Afghanistan and a world pandemic journalists want to concentrate on a bloody garden party and malign everything else #borisjohnson has done. We have humans as our leaders not gods. Weighed in the balance of a terrible time he has remained at the helm (except when he almost died) and provided help through his Chancellor to all and sundry. History will treat him more kindly than it will treat vindictive, self serving hacks.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 234
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 01:01:11 PM »
At a guess he'll hide behind the current "investigation" and hope it'll blow over!
Let's face it the fullest of apologies from Boris would be "sorry I did it, but I didn't do it"! Remember when he was sent to Liverpool to apologise regarding remarks over Hillsborough, spent the day saying sorry, then tried to squirm off the hook!
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 234
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 01:04:50 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 01:01:11 PM
At a guess he'll hide behind the current "investigation" and hope it'll blow over!
Wow! I'm psychic! Or is he just predictable?
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 484
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 01:21:14 PM »
Im not Starmers biggest fan but the fat clowns arse has been handed to him
Winston
Offline
Posts: 652
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 01:52:51 PM »
Same Im not a fan of Starmer but he pushed the resign question well
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 376
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 02:06:33 PM »
I thought Boris did pretty well there really, all things considered.
He lives to fight another day
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 234
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 03:07:27 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Yesterday
at 11:51:10 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 07:09:00 PM
The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk.
Mad that even his supporters accept that "he has a strained relationship with the truth" but don't seem to think its important for a PM to be sincere.
Indeed, as is demonstrated on here regularly, any sort of political debate usually finds its level with " yeah, but Lefties!"
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 602
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 03:13:06 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 02:06:33 PM
I thought Boris did pretty well there really, all things considered.
He lives to fight another day
Really?? He got mullered and looked crestfallen.
"The garden is an extension of the office, he thought he was at a work event"
Fuck me, he has some gall. He must think people are stupid and will believe any old shite he tells them. To be fair to him, some people evidently are.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 326
Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party.
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 03:50:11 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 03:13:06 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 02:06:33 PM
I thought Boris did pretty well there really, all things considered.
He lives to fight another day
Really?? He got mullered and looked crestfallen.
"The garden is an extension of the office, he thought he was at a work event"
Fuck me, he has some gall. He must think people are stupid and will believe any old shite he tells them. To be fair to him, some people evidently are.
Some
My socialist dad said' I know this is a bad view, but 95% of the population of this country shouldn't HAVE a vote'
BANG orrn, I say, BANG orrrn
