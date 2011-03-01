headset

Posts: 4 352 Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « on: Today at 07:36:23 AM »



Let's see how this one plays out - my money would stay in my pocket if I was asked to place a bet on it. Thats might take on it.



I'm just not sure the Tory party is ready to replace him just yet.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10386939/Boris-Johnson-ducks-questions-new-Downing-Street-party-lockdown.html#comments He really is Teflon don - if he manages to stay put in NO 10.Let's see how this one plays out - my money would stay in my pocket if I was asked to place a bet on it. Thats might take on it.I'm just not sure the Tory party is ready to replace him just yet. Logged

Posts: 3 481 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:12:08 AM » Could be in serious trouble this time according to the various experts who get dragged out on the radio, mainly because of what he said the other week about not knowing about any parties at Downing Street Logged

Posts: 4 352 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:20:42 AM » The amount of times he has brought himself or the party into the headlines for the wrong reasons is staggering



If joe public carried on like him at work and had the company we work for hit the headlines like they/he has we'd have been gone many times over.



I shouldn't but I do laugh at them over the road when it comes to him. I don't how many taxis that lot have ordered him since he was elected. They are right but i do chuckle when nothing happens and then it's rinse and repeat. Logged

Posts: 7 371 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:18:25 AM » Quote from: headset on Today at 08:20:42 AM



I shouldn't but I do laugh at them over the road when it comes to him. I don't how many taxis that lot have ordered him since he was elected. They are right but i do chuckle when nothing happens and then it's rinse and repeat.



They are always wrong in their predictions. They reckoned Trump wouldn't last six months, Brexit would never happen, coalition would not survive...........wrong on every single thing.



As and when Boris does go, he will be replaced by Rishi or Liz who will then win the next GE, thus causing more wailing over there They are always wrong in their predictions. They reckoned Trump wouldn't last six months, Brexit would never happen, coalition would not survive...........wrong on every single thing.As and when Boris does go, he will be replaced by Rishi or Liz who will then win the next GE, thus causing more wailing over there Logged

Posts: 647 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:44:02 AM » What Bernie said



It probably makes sense for the Tories to replace Johnson with someone like Sunak. They could arguably be more popular than when they won a 80 seat majority



The opposition is weak as piss so Johnson probably will ride it out Logged

You and many others seem to have zero morals or backbone and decency. If this were a Labour PM I would be saying, absolutely, that he should resign immediately. No question about it. The interview this morning showed him laughing about it. Fucking hell. This country is an utter shithole. The notion of British decency is a sham, even amongst the ordinary people of the country.



To consider that these folk were on the piss as others had families buried without them being there is fucking disgusting, and if you don't think he should walk, well I give up.



Wish it was Corbyn who'd done it



The French would have exploded in the streets. Our chattering working classes on FB and places like this could not give a flying fuck and it makes me truly sad. It really indicates that these are the rules and standards that are acceptable in people's own lives, if you are not outraged by this group of people.



I look forward to another Tory government. I'm not going to crow when the 1922 committee do for Boris because I can see the front bench that surrounds him. Jesus, bring Thatcher and her crew back (!!!!!) - at least they had standing and decency. Bernie, the established middle classes of this country are now physically laughing in your face and you end up with aYou and many others seem to have zero morals or backbone and decency. If this were a Labour PM I would be saying, absolutely, that he should resign immediately. No question about it. The interview this morning showed him laughing about it. Fucking hell. This country is an utter shithole. The notion of British decency is a sham, even amongst the ordinary people of the country.To consider that these folk were on the piss as others had families buried without them being there is fucking disgusting, and if you don't think he should walk, well I give up.Wish it was Corbyn who'd done itThe French would have exploded in the streets. Our chattering working classes on FB and places like this could not give a flying fuck and it makes me truly sad. It really indicates that these are the rules and standards that are acceptable in people's own lives, if you are not outraged by this group of people.I look forward to another Tory government. I'm not going to crow when the 1922 committee do for Boris because I can see the front bench that surrounds him. Jesus, bring Thatcher and her crew back (!!!!!) - at least they had standing and decency. Logged

Posts: 3 481 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:58:23 AM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:44:02 AM What Bernie said



It probably makes sense for the Tories to replace Johnson with someone like Sunak. They could arguably be more popular than when they won a 80 seat majority



The opposition is weak as piss so Johnson probably will ride it out



Yep only a matter of who and when will he be replaced, I reckon it's getting pretty close now as they will want to distance themselves from the fat clown before any election. As long as they get the right person and the economy doesn't tank then it's another big majority for them. Yep only a matter of who and when will he be replaced, I reckon it's getting pretty close now as they will want to distance themselves from the fat clown before any election. As long as they get the right person and the economy doesn't tank then it's another big majority for them. Logged

Posts: 17 317 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:32:09 AM » Dawned on me as I made an early coffee. I remember Kunsberg saying Boris was toast, maybe after the drinks and cheese thing just a few weeks ago. She obviously talks to the real people and that was her conclusion; this is that toast being slid into play by the 1922 committee and the real power boys in the Party.



Logged

Posts: 5 290 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:40:59 AM » If it can be proved that he lied to Parliament then he will be off. Otherwise I think his MPs will wait until the May local elections. If the results are bad they will start to panic about their futures after the G.E. And trigger a leadership election. Logged

Posts: 7 228 Re: Can Boris survive this outrage over his private party. « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:56:46 PM » Boris is like that kid we all knew at school. Never contributed anything of any value about anything ever, but claimed all the credit for it when anybody else did. Trouble is, like his fellow New Yorker over the pond he seems to be able, not only to convince the gullible multitudes to drink the snake oil, but that any negative effects are the fault of anybody who warned them not to drink it! Logged

The thing that sticks out more to me on this issue is that this party is an admission that the threat isnt as great as weve been lead to believe otherwise theres no way over 100 top end officials wouldve put themselves at such risk. Logged