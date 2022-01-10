Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 10, 2022
USAF flying all over N Yorks currently.
Ben G
Today at 08:02:51 PM
Have the Russians started ?
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:31:02 PM
Thought it was a regular thing round those parts to have aerial war games
