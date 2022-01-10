Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 10, 2022, 10:15:01 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
USAF flying all over N Yorks currently.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: USAF flying all over N Yorks currently. (Read 56 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 749
USAF flying all over N Yorks currently.
«
on:
Today
at 08:02:51 PM »
Have the Russians started ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 474
Re: USAF flying all over N Yorks currently.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:31:02 PM »
Thought it was a regular thing round those parts to have aerial war games
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...