Gingerpig

Gingerpig
Re: Boreme on about no more red. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:00:25 PM » They seem to think Boris has ccoked his goose tonight ...total wankfest .......they still do not realise how fkin unelectable their lot are .... fucking deluded, do they really think if there wAS A ELECTION tomorrow they would win .........god help em

Squarewheelbike

Squarewheelbike
Re: Boreme on about no more red. « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:32:44 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 11:00:25 PM

They seem to think Boris has ccoked his goose tonight ...total wankfest .......they still do not realise how fkin unelectable their lot are .... fucking deluded, do they really think if there wAS A ELECTION tomorrow they would win .........god help em

I reckon Boris has cooked his goose good and proper, but it's his own lot he needs to worry about, Rishi & Liz waiting in the wings!

Bernie

Bernie
Re: Boreme on about no more red. « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:44:00 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 11:00:25 PM

...they still do not realise how fkin unelectable their lot are .... fucking deluded, do they really think if there wAS A ELECTION tomorrow they would win .........god help em

They were the same six weeks ago when the first Downing St party stories came out. Nobody gives a fuck.



They were the same six weeks ago when the first Downing St party stories came out. Nobody gives a fuck.

Liz or Rishi will take over and win the next GE.