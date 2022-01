Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 361





Posts: 7 361 The SNP want to ask children « on: Today at 10:19:54 AM »





What is it with the left underaged sex???



https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/09/nicola-sturgeon-urged-to-scrap-census-asking-teenagers-about-anal-sex to write down their experience of anal sexWhat is it with the left underaged sex??? Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 468





Posts: 3 468 Re: The SNP want to ask children « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:56:41 AM » They have an obsession with knowing everything, from anal sex to what your put in your bin, sinister and just the starting point to control everything for the greater good! Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 361





Posts: 7 361 Re: The SNP want to ask children « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:20:11 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:56:41 AM They have an obsession with knowing everything, from anal sex to what your put in your bin, sinister and just the starting point to control everything for the greater good!



Yep, the state knows best.



I think that's why a lot of the left were against leaving the EU. The more control of their lives that big state has, the happier they are. Also points towards why it's the been the "Liberal left" who have been the most slavish followers of covid rules and restrictions. Yep, the state knows best.I think that's why a lot of the left were against leaving the EU. The more control of their lives that big state has, the happier they are. Also points towards why it's the been the "Liberal left" who have been the most slavish followers of covid rules and restrictions. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 619





Posts: 15 619 Re: The SNP want to ask children « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:03:12 PM »



Yes, thatís why labour voters voted in droves to leave, thatís why labour voters voted for that lying twat who is taking utter piss out of the country and your beloved Tories.



Must try harder. I think that's why a lot of the left were against leaving the EU.Yes, thatís why labour voters voted in droves to leave, thatís why labour voters voted for that lying twat who is taking utter piss out of the country and your beloved Tories.Must try harder. Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 361





Posts: 7 361 Re: The SNP want to ask children « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:01:30 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:03:12 PM



Yes, thatís why labour voters voted in droves to leave, thatís why labour voters voted for that lying twat who is taking utter piss out of the country and your beloved Tories.



Must try harder.

I think that's why a lot of the left were against leaving the EU.Yes, thatís why labour voters voted in droves to leave, thatís why labour voters voted for that lying twat who is taking utter piss out of the country and your beloved Tories.Must try harder.

By "the left" i'm talking about the Corbyn/Bore me types - not the everyday Labour voters, who are a lot closer to Tories than they are to the hard left mob. By "the left" i'm talking about the Corbyn/Bore me types - not the everyday Labour voters, who are a lot closer to Tories than they are to the hard left mob. Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 4 321





Posts: 4 321 Re: The SNP want to ask children « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:08:53 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:01:30 PM Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:03:12 PM



Yes, thatís why labour voters voted in droves to leave, thatís why labour voters voted for that lying twat who is taking utter piss out of the country and your beloved Tories.



Must try harder.

I think that's why a lot of the left were against leaving the EU.Yes, thatís why labour voters voted in droves to leave, thatís why labour voters voted for that lying twat who is taking utter piss out of the country and your beloved Tories.Must try harder.

By "the left" i'm talking about the Corbyn/Bore me types - not the everyday Labour voters, who are a lot closer to Tories than they are to the hard left mob.

By "the left" i'm talking about the Corbyn/Bore me types - not the everyday Labour voters, who are a lot closer to Tories than they are to the hard left mob.





He is a touchy fucker when you mention anything leftie - he took my hand off the other day - im the same as you anything about the lefties is aimed at OTR, but the is a few on here that go full-on chomp the thinking its aimed at them - the paranoid fuckers. He is a touchy fucker when you mention anything leftie - he took my hand off the other day - im the same as you anything about the lefties is aimed at OTR, but the is a few on here that go full-on chomp the thinking its aimed at them - the paranoid fuckers. Logged