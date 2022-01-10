Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Novax joke ovic appeal succeeds  (Read 148 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: January 10, 2022, 07:26:39 AM »
Does the Ozzie Govt appeal?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: January 10, 2022, 09:27:40 AM »
Hes been Re-arrested. Getting bloody silly
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: January 10, 2022, 10:16:24 AM »
Just boot the cunt out
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: January 10, 2022, 11:22:36 AM »
Hes obviously got a fake PCR test result to try and get an exemption. Send the cunt home in disgrace
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: January 10, 2022, 11:44:18 AM »
Looks like the Aussie government are going to cave, he has definitely played the system bent  :wanker:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: January 10, 2022, 11:47:54 AM »
He'll get a rousing reception when he enters the tennis court, oh yes.  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:12:51 AM »
As with Boris, the truth drips out. What an arsehole he is.
