January 12, 2022, 12:49:04 PM
News:
Novax joke ovic appeal succeeds
Novax joke ovic appeal succeeds (Read 148 times)
Pigeon droppings
Novax joke ovic appeal succeeds
January 10, 2022, 07:26:39 AM »
Does the Ozzie Govt appeal?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Novax joke ovic appeal succeeds
January 10, 2022, 09:27:40 AM »
Hes been Re-arrested. Getting bloody silly
Bernie
Re: Novax joke ovic appeal succeeds
January 10, 2022, 10:16:24 AM »
Just boot the cunt out
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Novax joke ovic appeal succeeds
January 10, 2022, 11:22:36 AM »
Hes obviously got a fake PCR test result to try and get an exemption. Send the cunt home in disgrace
Itchy_ring
Re: Novax joke ovic appeal succeeds
January 10, 2022, 11:44:18 AM »
Looks like the Aussie government are going to cave, he has definitely played the system bent
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Novax joke ovic appeal succeeds
January 10, 2022, 11:47:54 AM »
He'll get a rousing reception when he enters the tennis court, oh yes.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Novax joke ovic appeal succeeds
Today
at 11:12:51 AM »
As with Boris, the truth drips out. What an arsehole he is.
