Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 472 Djed Spence « on: Yesterday at 07:52:59 PM » MoM against Arse getting noticed by the prem I would imagine, get the ££ on his value for the summer

kippers

Posts: 2 938 Re: Djed Spence « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:05:32 PM » A mistake leaving him there. We could massively regret this.



Best senario now is someone comes in this month with a bid. Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 289 Re: Djed Spence « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:21:49 PM » Canít play for Forest if we meet in the playoffs, and we took six points off them. I suspect he knew this TV match was a showcase,and he milked it. Forest will not be able to afford him if a Prem. Club comes calling. All in all good business as Jones is now the preferred option at Boro. If he keeps getting rave reviews then maybe £15 to 20 million. Kerching!!!

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 472 Re: Djed Spence « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:18:40 PM » Apart from Warnock not really trusting any young play, itís been said that he didnít settle in NE, probably be looking to get back south next season, so letís hope he keeps playing well

Bud Wiser

Bausor OUT!!!





Posts: 10 287Bausor OUT!!! Re: Djed Spence « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 PM »





Lets face facts, he didn't want to be here, allowing us to unearth an even better prospect for the same position in Isiah Jones. Reminiscent of when just after signing a 5 year contract Downing jumped ship - only to be seamlessly replaced by Adam Johnson. But I guess the less said about that one the better! His form is an absolute win, win for us, so keeping him in the Nottingham shop window till the summer was a masterstroke on the clubs part.Lets face facts, he didn't want to be here, allowing us to unearth an even better prospect for the same position in Isiah Jones. Reminiscent of when just after signing a 5 year contract Downing jumped ship - only to be seamlessly replaced by Adam Johnson. But I guess the less said about that one the better! Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 600 Re: Djed Spence « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:02:43 AM » There as no evidence at all that he was unsettled or unhappy here. He always gave his all and there was never any negative comments. His only issue was not getting played when he should have been. He is a goof young player, guilty of falling asleep a few times defensively on occassions but definitely a good prospect



That said, on balance I think Wilder made the right call in leaving him there. Dijksteel is back and Isiaah Jones is flying. Spence is flourishing down there and understandably wanted to stay. Let him keep increasing his value and we can take stock at the end of the season. Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 289 Re: Djed Spence « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:36:34 PM » I thought Arsenal looked as if they had no interest in winning that tie. For most of the game Forest looked plum ordinary whilst Arsenal just went through the motions. I hope we have a real go at whoever we get to play next.

headset

Posts: 4 322 Re: Djed Spence « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:15:16 PM » It's a done deal Spence. the only reason Boro would not let him go this window is due to the fact they didn't want him scoring the winner in any playoff game should it happen.



Boro and Gibson are well aware like the rest of us about the returning ex/player scoring. He is gone in the summer to Forest, regardless of any outcome between the two clubs playing divisions I've been told. Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 472 Re: Djed Spence « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:01:42 PM » We'll see if he ends up at Forest Gibbo is a slippery git when it comes to cash, if Spence gets prem interest and a bigger fee, he'll suddenly find a reason to wriggle out of any forest deal.

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 884 Re: Djed Spence « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:31:24 PM » Boro looking for £10 million according to a report today!