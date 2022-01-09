Welcome,
January 09, 2022, 09:04:20 PM
Djed Spence
Topic: Djed Spence
Itchy_ring
Djed Spence
MoM against Arse getting noticed by the prem I would imagine, get the ££ on his value for the summer
kippers
Re: Djed Spence
A mistake leaving him there. We could massively regret this.
Best senario now is someone comes in this month with a bid.
Bill Buxton
Re: Djed Spence
Cant play for Forest if we meet in the playoffs, and we took six points off them. I suspect he knew this TV match was a showcase,and he milked it. Forest will not be able to afford him if a Prem. Club comes calling. All in all good business as Jones is now the preferred option at Boro. If he keeps getting rave reviews then maybe £15 to 20 million. Kerching!!!
