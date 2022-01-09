Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 09, 2022
Djed Spence
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 464


« on: Today at 07:52:59 PM »
MoM against Arse getting noticed by the prem I would imagine, get the ££ on his value for the summer 
kippers
Posts: 2 938


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:05:32 PM »
A mistake leaving him there. We could massively regret this.

Best senario now is someone comes in this month with a bid.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 284


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:21:49 PM »
Cant play for Forest if we meet in the playoffs, and we took six points off them. I suspect he knew this TV match was a showcase,and he milked it. Forest will not be able to afford him if a Prem. Club comes calling. All in all good business as Jones is now the preferred option at Boro. If he keeps getting rave reviews then maybe £15 to 20 million. Kerching!!!
