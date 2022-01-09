Bill Buxton

Re: Djed Spence « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:21:49 PM » Cant play for Forest if we meet in the playoffs, and we took six points off them. I suspect he knew this TV match was a showcase,and he milked it. Forest will not be able to afford him if a Prem. Club comes calling. All in all good business as Jones is now the preferred option at Boro. If he keeps getting rave reviews then maybe £15 to 20 million. Kerching!!!