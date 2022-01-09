Welcome,
January 11, 2022, 12:48:08 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro
Author
Topic: FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro (Read 278 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 368
FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro
«
on:
January 09, 2022, 05:56:13 PM
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 474
Re: FA Cup draw is Man u or /villa v Boro
«
Reply #1 on:
January 09, 2022, 05:57:51 PM
Nice, rather that than a champo team, reckon weve got a chance against either
Robbso
Posts: 15 620
Re: FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro
«
Reply #2 on:
January 09, 2022, 06:00:16 PM
I hope Man U beat Villa, Id rather play a poor side
Winston
Posts: 639
Re: FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro
«
Reply #3 on:
January 09, 2022, 06:22:42 PM
2 good sides
Should be good game
calamity
Posts: 8 454
Crabamity
Re: FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro
«
Reply #4 on:
January 09, 2022, 06:28:06 PM
Villa will sort United out do its back to villa park in the cup. Last time I was there was the Wham match
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 308
Re: FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:18:46 AM
Quote from: calamity on January 09, 2022, 06:28:06 PM
Villa will sort United out do its back to villa park in the cup. Last time I was there was the Wham match
and about 3 years ago when Villa urinated on us
Winston
Posts: 639
Re: FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 01:06:56 PM
Man Utd Vs AV is live tonight on BBC 1
headset
Posts: 4 322
Re: FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:18:41 PM
The trip to Man Uts is inviting & preferred - my gut feeling says Villa will win tonight's game.
Anything suits me bar a 12.30 kick-off whoever we get.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 474
Re: FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:06:37 PM
Could be tempted myself if it's not a stupid kick off time or Monday
Winston
Posts: 639
Re: FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:02:22 PM
I cant decide which is the better side overall, but United have started better
United draw is definitely tempting
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 226
Re: FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:55:29 PM
Bizarre VAR decision, would've made matters a lot more interesting if the Man U fanny hadn't been fouled by throwing himself at a defender and nearly missing, miles away from the play!
