Re: FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:18:46 AM » Quote from: calamity on January 09, 2022, 06:28:06 PM

Villa will sort United out do its back to villa park in the cup. Last time I was there was the Wham match

and about 3 years ago when Villa urinated on us and about 3 years ago when Villa urinated on us