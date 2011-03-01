Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 10, 2022, 10:14:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FA Cup draw is Man U or Villa v Boro  (Read 247 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 368


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:56:13 PM »
 :alf:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 474


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:57:51 PM »
Nice, rather that than a champo team, reckon weve got a chance against either
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 620


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:00:16 PM »
I hope Man U beat Villa, Id rather play a poor side :basil:
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 639


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:22:42 PM »
2 good sides

Should be good game
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 454

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:28:06 PM »
Villa will sort United out do its back to villa park in the cup. Last time I was there was the Wham match  :gaz:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 308



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:18:46 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 06:28:06 PM
Villa will sort United out do its back to villa park in the cup. Last time I was there was the Wham match  :gaz:

and about 3 years ago when Villa urinated on us  klins
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 639


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:06:56 PM »
 Man Utd Vs AV is live tonight on BBC 1

 :beer:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 322


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:18:41 PM »
The trip to Man Uts is inviting & preferred - my gut feeling says Villa will win tonight's game.

Anything suits me bar a 12.30 kick-off whoever we get.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 474


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:06:37 PM »
Could be tempted myself if it's not a stupid kick off time or Monday
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 639


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:02:22 PM »
I cant decide which is the better side overall, but United have started better

United draw is definitely tempting
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 