Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 462





Posts: 3 462 Woman who identifies as man « on: Today at 02:25:25 PM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10382603/Male-transgender-swimmer-Iszac-Henig-came-teammates-year-did-NOT-testosterone.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1641734288%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B Beats man who identifies as woman in female swimming race. « Last Edit: Today at 02:33:17 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged