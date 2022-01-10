Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 10, 2022
Topic: Geremi on his time at Boro !
Ben G
Yesterday at 01:26:01 PM
"One of my best seasons in my career was at Middlesbrough. Maybe people dont know that because of who else I played for, but I really enjoyed playing there and felt I had a special connection with the fans. My heart is always there.
It was interesting because when I chose to move to Middlesbrough people close to me didnt like that - I was moving from Real Madrid of course! But I loved it, it taught me how to play in England and I continue to follow them today.
"My wish for the New Year is that they would return to the Premier League where in my view they belong. To stay in the Premier League you have to be strong financially, have a good squad, a top manager, its demanding.
"The Premier League is the best, so to be there you have to fill some criteria, but they have a great new coach who I have heard lots of good things about - and right now they are not far away.
"I'd also love to see them go far in the FA Cup, to give the fans something to cheer about. There is no reason why they can't have a strong cup run to start a successful 2022."
Itchy_ring
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:05:08 PM
Nice to see a player say that sort of thing, shame we couldn't keep him as he was top notch that season
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:12:08 PM
His free kick at Liverpool was box office. I watched that on the NAAFI on The Falklands
Minge
Minge
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:20:09 PM
Consistently top level game after game  :like:
One of the best weve ever had
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:06:50 AM
When people pick their all time boro XI's everyone forgets him but I always have him in as my right back. Quality player
headset
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:22:35 PM
A quality player often forgotten about by many Boro fans until his name is brought up.
Minge
Reply #6 on: Today at 06:29:55 PM
20 fucking years ago !!
Unfortunately like always, our forwards were fucking shite or finished , or we could of made top 6
Last Edit: Today at 06:32:48 PM by Minge
