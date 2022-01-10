Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 10, 2022, 07:23:17 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Geremi on his time at Boro !
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Geremi on his time at Boro ! (Read 308 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 748
Geremi on his time at Boro !
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:26:01 PM »
"One of my best seasons in my career was at Middlesbrough. Maybe people dont know that because of who else I played for, but I really enjoyed playing there and felt I had a special connection with the fans. My heart is always there.
It was interesting because when I chose to move to Middlesbrough people close to me didnt like that - I was moving from Real Madrid of course! But I loved it, it taught me how to play in England and I continue to follow them today.
"My wish for the New Year is that they would return to the Premier League where in my view they belong. To stay in the Premier League you have to be strong financially, have a good squad, a top manager, its demanding.
"The Premier League is the best, so to be there you have to fill some criteria, but they have a great new coach who I have heard lots of good things about - and right now they are not far away.
"I'd also love to see them go far in the FA Cup, to give the fans something to cheer about. There is no reason why they can't have a strong cup run to start a successful 2022."
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 472
Re: Geremi on his time at Boro !
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:05:08 PM »
Nice to see a player say that sort of thing, shame we couldn't keep him as he was top notch that season
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 748
Re: Geremi on his time at Boro !
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:12:08 PM »
His free kick at Liverpool was box office. I watched that on the NAAFI on The Falklands
Logged
Tory Cunt
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 802
Superstar
Re: Geremi on his time at Boro !
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:20:09 PM »
Consistently top level game after game
One of the best weve ever had
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 600
Re: Geremi on his time at Boro !
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:06:50 AM »
When people pick their all time boro XI's everyone forgets him but I always have him in as my right back. Quality player
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 322
Re: Geremi on his time at Boro !
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:22:35 PM »
A quality player often forgotten about by many Boro fans until his name is brought up.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 802
Superstar
Re: Geremi on his time at Boro !
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:29:55 PM »
20 fucking years ago !!
Unfortunately like always, our forwards were fucking shite or finished , or we could of made top 6
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:32:48 PM by Minge
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...