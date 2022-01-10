Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 748





Mountain KingPosts: 4 748

Geremi on his time at Boro ! « on: Yesterday at 01:26:01 PM » "One of my best seasons in my career was at Middlesbrough. Maybe people dont know that because of who else I played for, but I really enjoyed playing there and felt I had a special connection with the fans. My heart is always there.

It was interesting because when I chose to move to Middlesbrough people close to me didnt like that - I was moving from Real Madrid of course! But I loved it, it taught me how to play in England and I continue to follow them today.

"My wish for the New Year is that they would return to the Premier League where in my view they belong. To stay in the Premier League you have to be strong financially, have a good squad, a top manager, its demanding.

"The Premier League is the best, so to be there you have to fill some criteria, but they have a great new coach who I have heard lots of good things about - and right now they are not far away.

"I'd also love to see them go far in the FA Cup, to give the fans something to cheer about. There is no reason why they can't have a strong cup run to start a successful 2022."