January 09, 2022, 04:57:05 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Geremi on his time at Boro !
Author
Geremi on his time at Boro !
Ben G
Geremi on his time at Boro !
"One of my best seasons in my career was at Middlesbrough. Maybe people dont know that because of who else I played for, but I really enjoyed playing there and felt I had a special connection with the fans. My heart is always there.
It was interesting because when I chose to move to Middlesbrough people close to me didnt like that - I was moving from Real Madrid of course! But I loved it, it taught me how to play in England and I continue to follow them today.
"My wish for the New Year is that they would return to the Premier League where in my view they belong. To stay in the Premier League you have to be strong financially, have a good squad, a top manager, its demanding.
"The Premier League is the best, so to be there you have to fill some criteria, but they have a great new coach who I have heard lots of good things about - and right now they are not far away.
"I'd also love to see them go far in the FA Cup, to give the fans something to cheer about. There is no reason why they can't have a strong cup run to start a successful 2022."
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Re: Geremi on his time at Boro !
Nice to see a player say that sort of thing, shame we couldn't keep him as he was top notch that season
Ben G
Re: Geremi on his time at Boro !
His free kick at Liverpool was box office. I watched that on the NAAFI on The Falklands
Minge
Re: Geremi on his time at Boro !
Consistently top level game after game
One of the best weve ever had
