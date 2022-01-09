Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 09, 2022
Author Topic: Sad to see Jonah has passed away  (Read 247 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 06:53:10 AM »
One of the 70s faces well known on the Holgate. RIP
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:47:11 AM »
Think it was a couple of weeks ago, didn't really know him, before my time but can't have been that old
Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:36:19 PM »
Around at the beginning of the 70s so would be late sixties at least I would guess
Logged
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:21:22 PM »
Hooligan ? Or not ?
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:32:06 PM »
He was back in the day, seem to remember he's one of the 3 boot boys pictured in the famous picture of them being escorted by old bill in Holgate.  Can't post it off my phone.


https://www.prints-online.com/galleries/hooligan
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:52:00 PM »
There's a nice thread OTR by a few posters who knew him well back in the day.
Logged
