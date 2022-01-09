Welcome,
January 09, 2022, 12:12:44 PM
Sad to see Jonah has passed away
Author
Topic: Sad to see Jonah has passed away
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 882
Sad to see Jonah has passed away
«
on:
Today
at 06:53:10 AM »
One of the 70s faces well known on the Holgate. RIP
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 458
Re: Sad to see Jonah has passed away
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:47:11 AM »
Think it was a couple of weeks ago, didn't really know him, before my time but can't have been that old
