Author Topic: Sad to see Jonah has passed away  (Read 110 times)
Holgateoldskool
Offline Offline

« on: Today at 06:53:10 AM »
One of the 70s faces well known on the Holgate. RIP
Itchy_ring
Online Online

« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:47:11 AM »
Think it was a couple of weeks ago, didn't really know him, before my time but can't have been that old
