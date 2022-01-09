Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 09, 2022, 12:25:09 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cambridge United!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Cambridge United! (Read 187 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 745
Cambridge United!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:19:00 PM »
1-0 up against the jawdees
Logged
Tory Cunt
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 097
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Cambridge United!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:21:19 PM »
Is it the same fella who used to play the detective in the wheelchair.
Always so entertaining up there....for us!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 745
Re: Cambridge United!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:33:12 PM »
Didnt he used play in goal for us too?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 745
Re: Cambridge United!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:34:29 PM »
Its the keepers son and he was born in Middlesbrough!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 612
Re: Cambridge United!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:03:10 PM »
Shame
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 745
Re: Cambridge United!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:12:42 PM »
All that money and theyve been knocked out before Hartlepool have !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 612
Re: Cambridge United!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:16:00 PM »
World class manager in charge as well
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 745
Re: Cambridge United!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:16:43 PM »
They are the gift that keeps giving
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 961
Re: Cambridge United!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:39 PM »
Ian Ironsides young un
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 457
Re: Cambridge United!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:01 PM »
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...