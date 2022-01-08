Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 08, 2022, 06:36:12 PM
Author Topic: Cambridge United!  (Read 74 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 745


« on: Today at 05:19:00 PM »
1-0 up against the jawdees
Tory Cunt
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 097


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:21:19 PM »
Is it the same fella who used to play the detective in the wheelchair.

Always so entertaining up there....for us!
Ben G
Posts: 4 745


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:33:12 PM »
Didnt he used play in goal for us too?
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Posts: 4 745


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:34:29 PM »
Its the keepers son and he was born in Middlesbrough!
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Posts: 15 612


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:03:10 PM »
Shame
Ben G
Posts: 4 745


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:12:42 PM »
All that money and theyve been knocked out before Hartlepool have !
Tory Cunt
Posts: 15 612


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:16:00 PM »
World class manager in charge as well
Ben G
Posts: 4 745


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:16:43 PM »
They are the gift that keeps giving
Tory Cunt
