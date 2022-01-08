Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: 0-2
0-2
on: Today at 01:21:20 PM
Big Uch and boyd munce
Last Edit: Today at 01:30:48 PM
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:59:34 PM
Let's bang in another couple and make a proper statement about how we're a different team from those under the last few managers  :mido:
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:04:30 PM
Their keepers kept them in it.
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:07:38 PM
Should be 4 up  :like:
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:43:03 PM
Well that was inevitable  :alf:
Reply #5 on: Today at 02:59:58 PM
Fucking hell, this second half is abysmal
