Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 365





Posts: 365 0-2 « on: Today at 01:21:20 PM » Big Uch and boyd munce « Last Edit: Today at 01:30:48 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 455





Posts: 3 455 Re: 0-2 « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:59:34 PM » Let's bang in another couple and make a proper statement about how we're a different team from those under the last few managers Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 607





Posts: 15 607 Re: 0-2 « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:04:30 PM » Their keepers kept them in it. Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 960





Posts: 960 Re: 0-2 « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:07:38 PM » Should be 4 up Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 607





Posts: 15 607 Re: 0-2 « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:43:03 PM » Well that was inevitable Logged