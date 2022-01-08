Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: MASSIVE congratulations to the England cricket team
on: Today at 08:37:45 AM
for getting past 20 without losing a wicket! 
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:55:27 PM
 

Is it a record opening stand for this ashes series :homer:
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:28:39 PM
Yes!

Jack Leach took four wickets too which is a miracle

Hameed and Crawley are playing for their Test future.
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:44:11 PM
Butler will probably do something special and get a reprieve  souey
