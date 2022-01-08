Welcome,
January 08, 2022, 03:08:32 PM
MASSIVE congratulations to the England cricket team
Author
MASSIVE congratulations to the England cricket team (Read 105 times)
Pigeon droppings
MASSIVE congratulations to the England cricket team
Today
at 08:37:45 AM »
for getting past 20 without losing a wicket!
Robbso
Re: MASSIVE congratulations to the England cricket team
Today
at 12:55:27 PM »
Is it a record opening stand for this ashes series
Ben G
Re: MASSIVE congratulations to the England cricket team
Today
at 02:28:39 PM »
Yes!
Jack Leach took four wickets too which is a miracle
Hameed and Crawley are playing for their Test future.
Tory Cunt
Re: MASSIVE congratulations to the England cricket team
Today
at 02:44:11 PM »
Butler will probably do something special and get a reprieve
