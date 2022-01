Bernie

Jack Dromey MP Brown Bread « on: Today at 10:33:46 PM » Perhaps better known as Mr Harriet Harman.



Died suddenly at the age of 73 - was only speaking in the commons in seemingly rude health yesterday!!



Didn't share his politics, but R.I.P.



Had a 3 thousand majority in Birmingham Erdington...........unlikey to change colour at the present time.