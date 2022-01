Itchy_ring

Fat Ash in for Derby
« on: January 07, 2022, 08:43:29 PM »
Seems to be the rumour going round, he does love a bargain

Re: Fat Ash in for Derby
« Reply #2 on: January 08, 2022, 06:41:10 AM »



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12511258/mike-ashley-preparing-50m-takeover-bid-to-buy-derby-county He is no mug when it comes to business.He kept the Geordies on even keel for years before making a big profit on them.It's part of the reason the Suadi's can go big straight away - he might have run them on a shoestring type of investment but did keep them in the black.Whatever his ambitions are you could have worse running your club than Mike Ashley.

Re: Fat Ash in for Derby
« Reply #4 on: January 08, 2022, 10:44:20 AM »
I can understand why the Geordies ended up hating him but as said from a business perspective he ran them pretty well. Hope he's still got all those sports direct advertising board stashed in the warehouse ready for pride park or the Derby should that be sports direct arena

Re: Fat Ash in for Derby
« Reply #5 on: January 08, 2022, 11:31:19 AM »
The Derby fans will be happy I would imagine. They're facing their club being ruined. I very much doubt they will carry on like the deluded twats up the road with their misguided belief in greatness.

Re: Fat Ash in for Derby
« Reply #8 on: January 08, 2022, 12:08:22 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on January 08, 2022, 11:52:58 AM
Mike Ashley net worth £2.8 Billion. Steve Gibson net worth £300 million



The fucker won't spend it bill that's the problem.Newcastle was great in the end for his personal wealth.A disaster from a sporting perspective.He had them in the premier league which is and would be a result for a lot of clubs.As much as I hate to say it the Geordies are bigger and better than a bottom 6 side.He ran them into the ground as a football team not as a club though as odd as that might sound.

Re: Fat Ash in for Derby
« Reply #9 on: January 08, 2022, 12:25:14 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on January 08, 2022, 10:44:20 AM

He will do his uttermost and best to get them into the premier league for the reasons you mention. After that, the cheque book will go in the draw, and the derby lot will turn on him as the toon fans did. Not that he will give a flying fuck he will then aim to cash in and flog them off

Re: Fat Ash in for Derby
« Reply #10 on: January 08, 2022, 12:54:20 PM »
The Derby fans would be over the moon with being in the premier league, the deluded think they have a divine right to win it. Massive difference in expectations.