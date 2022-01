Seems to be the rumour going round, he does love a bargain

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 307





Posts: 4 307 Re: Fat Ash in for Derby « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:41:10 AM »



He kept the Geordies on even keel for years before making a big profit on them.



It's part of the reason the Suadi's can go big straight away - he might have run them on a shoestring type of investment but did keep them in the black.



Whatever his ambitions are you could have worse running your club than Mike Ashley.





https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12511258/mike-ashley-preparing-50m-takeover-bid-to-buy-derby-county He is no mug when it comes to business.He kept the Geordies on even keel for years before making a big profit on them.It's part of the reason the Suadi's can go big straight away - he might have run them on a shoestring type of investment but did keep them in the black.Whatever his ambitions are you could have worse running your club than Mike Ashley. Logged