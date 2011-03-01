Welcome,
January 07, 2022
Sidney Poitier
Author
Topic: Sidney Poitier
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 451
Sidney Poitier
«
on:
Today
at 04:58:11 PM »
RIP to the big black icon
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 595
Re: Sidney Poitier
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:01:14 PM »
Bloody hell, he must have been some age.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 302
Re: Sidney Poitier
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:32:54 PM »
94 on the Google. In the Heat of The Night was a belter
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 278
Re: Sidney Poitier
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:41:09 PM »
A really good innings. RIP.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 420
Infant Herpes
Re: Sidney Poitier
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:46:59 PM »
Sidney Potter : Always played the black man, but never took the knee.
