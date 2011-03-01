Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 07, 2022, 06:37:31 PM
Author Topic: Sidney Poitier  (Read 36 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 04:58:11 PM »
RIP to the big black icon  jc
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:01:14 PM »
Bloody hell, he must have been some age.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:32:54 PM »
94 on the Google. In the Heat of The Night was a belter
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:41:09 PM »
A really good innings. RIP.
