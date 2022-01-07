Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 09, 2022, 12:24:56 AM
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Mansfield - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 251 times)
Winston
« on: January 07, 2022, 01:18:50 PM »
12:15 kick off FA cup tie

Cant find any stations that are televising the game

Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: January 07, 2022, 01:46:38 PM »
Must be on somewhere if its an early kick off 

Anyway Im going for a narrow 1-0 to the mighty reds  :mido:
Gingerpig
« Reply #2 on: January 07, 2022, 01:54:36 PM »
its on all over the place , just check the ususal sites the links will be on there in morning
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
« Reply #3 on: January 07, 2022, 06:16:44 PM »
Well done Chris Wilder on winning manager of the month  :wc:

Isaiah Jones has won Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month  :wc:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:21:03 PM »
Big Uche with a blinding strike
Tory Cunt
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:21:28 PM »
Some goal that
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:27:56 PM »
Just seen it.Excellent goal,and he shrugged off two players pulling his shirt. Maybe his game will improve under Wilder.
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:30:14 PM »
Signed yesterday, scored today :homer:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:30:34 PM »
Were on fire here !
Ben G
Mountain King
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:34:08 PM »
That rain will fucking put us out
Winston
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 PM »
BBC highlights:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=G5AssadEyB0

First goal is a cracker
