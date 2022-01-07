Winston

Posts: 635 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Mansfield - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: January 07, 2022, 01:18:50 PM » 12:15 kick off FA cup tie



Cant find any stations that are televising the game



Itchy_ring

Reply #1 on: January 07, 2022, 01:46:38 PM



Anyway Im going for a narrow 1-0 to the mighty reds Must be on somewhere if its an early kick offAnyway Im going for a narrow 1-0 to the mighty reds Logged

Gingerpig

Reply #2 on: January 07, 2022, 01:54:36 PM
its on all over the place , just check the ususal sites the links will be on there in morning