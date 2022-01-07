Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 07, 2022, 06:37:19 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Mansfield - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Mansfield - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 50 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 630
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Mansfield - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
at 01:18:50 PM »
12:15 kick off FA cup tie
Cant find any stations that are televising the game
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 449
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Mansfield - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:46:38 PM »
Must be on somewhere if its an early kick off
Anyway Im going for a narrow 1-0 to the mighty reds
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 959
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Mansfield - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:54:36 PM »
its on all over the place , just check the ususal sites the links will be on there in morning
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
Offline
Posts: 630
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Mansfield - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:16:44 PM »
Well done Chris Wilder on winning manager of the month
Isaiah Jones has won Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...