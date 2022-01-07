Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Mansfield - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 50 times)
Winston
« on: Today at 01:18:50 PM »
12:15 kick off FA cup tie

Cant find any stations that are televising the game

Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:46:38 PM »
Must be on somewhere if its an early kick off 

Anyway Im going for a narrow 1-0 to the mighty reds  :mido:
Gingerpig
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:54:36 PM »
its on all over the place , just check the ususal sites the links will be on there in morning
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:16:44 PM »
Well done Chris Wilder on winning manager of the month  :wc:

Isaiah Jones has won Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month  :wc:
