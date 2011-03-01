Welcome,
January 07, 2022, 11:28:42 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Army to help out the Hospitals
Author
Topic: The Army to help out the Hospitals (Read 177 times)
headset
Posts: 4 296
The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
on:
Today
at 08:58:07 AM »
well done to the army medics - true colours stick together
covering for hospital staff off with Covid isolation.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10376795/Army-sent-help-hospitals-cope.html#comments
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 7 355
Re: The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:03:56 AM »
They have been helping out with the vaccinations for a while now
Logged
headset
Posts: 4 296
Re: The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:08:05 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 11:03:56 AM
They have been helping out with the vaccinations for a while now
Maybe the army is immune to covid unlike some of the NHS staff it gets u thinking
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 7 355
Re: The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:10:29 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 11:08:05 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 11:03:56 AM
They have been helping out with the vaccinations for a while now
Maybe the army is immune to covid unlike some of the NHS staff it gets u thinking
Be interesting to compare the stats wouldn't it
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 302
Re: The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:48:15 AM »
Fucking mental on here
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 7 355
Re: The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:27:48 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 11:48:15 AM
Fucking mental on here
Feel free to post elsewhere
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 302
Re: The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:17:52 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 01:27:48 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 11:48:15 AM
Fucking mental on here
Feel free to post elsewhere
Nasty person. Im ruined here
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 221
Re: The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:52:54 PM »
Army to help out in hospitals because Tories flogging off huge chunks of NHS, so their mates can line their pockets!
Logged
Winston
Posts: 631
Re: The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:42:19 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 08:52:54 PM
Army to help out in hospitals because Tories flogging off huge chunks of NHS, so their mates can line their pockets!
What part of secondary care are you referring to that has been sold off?
Logged
Loading...