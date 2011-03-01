Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Army to help out the Hospitals  (Read 177 times)
headset
« on: Today at 08:58:07 AM »
well done to the army medics - true colours stick together :ukfist: covering for hospital staff off with Covid isolation.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10376795/Army-sent-help-hospitals-cope.html#comments
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:03:56 AM »
They have been helping out with the vaccinations for a while now  :like:
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:08:05 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:03:56 AM
They have been helping out with the vaccinations for a while now  :like:

:like:

Maybe the army is immune to covid unlike some of the NHS staff it gets u thinking monkey
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:10:29 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 11:08:05 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:03:56 AM
They have been helping out with the vaccinations for a while now  :like:

:like:

Maybe the army is immune to covid unlike some of the NHS staff it gets u thinking monkey

Be interesting to compare the stats wouldn't it 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:48:15 AM »
 souey souey

Fucking mental on here
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:27:48 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:48:15 AM
souey souey

Fucking mental on here

Feel free to post elsewhere
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:17:52 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:27:48 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:48:15 AM
souey souey

Fucking mental on here

Feel free to post elsewhere

Nasty person. Im ruined here  cry
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:52:54 PM »
Army to help out in hospitals because Tories flogging off huge chunks of NHS, so their mates can line their pockets!
Winston
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:42:19 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:52:54 PM
Army to help out in hospitals because Tories flogging off huge chunks of NHS, so their mates can line their pockets!

What part of secondary care are you referring to that has been sold off?
