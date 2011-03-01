Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 07, 2022, 03:48:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Army to help out the Hospitals  (Read 136 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 291


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:58:07 AM »
well done to the army medics - true colours stick together :ukfist: covering for hospital staff off with Covid isolation.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10376795/Army-sent-help-hospitals-cope.html#comments
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 354


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:03:56 AM »
They have been helping out with the vaccinations for a while now  :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 291


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:08:05 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:03:56 AM
They have been helping out with the vaccinations for a while now  :like:

:like:

Maybe the army is immune to covid unlike some of the NHS staff it gets u thinking monkey
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 354


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:10:29 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 11:08:05 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:03:56 AM
They have been helping out with the vaccinations for a while now  :like:

:like:

Maybe the army is immune to covid unlike some of the NHS staff it gets u thinking monkey

Be interesting to compare the stats wouldn't it 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 301



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:48:15 AM »
 souey souey

Fucking mental on here
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 354


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:27:48 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:48:15 AM
souey souey

Fucking mental on here

Feel free to post elsewhere
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 301



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:17:52 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:27:48 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:48:15 AM
souey souey

Fucking mental on here

Feel free to post elsewhere

Nasty person. Im ruined here  cry
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 