January 07, 2022, 12:36:35 PM
The Army to help out the Hospitals
Author
Topic: The Army to help out the Hospitals (Read 92 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 289
The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
on:
Today
at 08:58:07 AM »
well done to the army medics - true colours stick together
covering for hospital staff off with Covid isolation.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10376795/Army-sent-help-hospitals-cope.html#comments
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 352
Re: The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:03:56 AM »
They have been helping out with the vaccinations for a while now
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 289
Re: The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:08:05 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 11:03:56 AM
They have been helping out with the vaccinations for a while now
Maybe the army is immune to covid unlike some of the NHS staff it gets u thinking
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 352
Re: The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:10:29 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 11:08:05 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 11:03:56 AM
They have been helping out with the vaccinations for a while now
Maybe the army is immune to covid unlike some of the NHS staff it gets u thinking
Be interesting to compare the stats wouldn't it
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 300
Re: The Army to help out the Hospitals
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:48:15 AM »
Fucking mental on here
Logged
