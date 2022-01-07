Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 07, 2022, 09:07:20 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Army to help out the Hospitals  (Read 3 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 283


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:58:07 AM »
well done to the army medics - true colours stick together :ukfist: covering for hospital staff off with Covid isolation.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10376795/Army-sent-help-hospitals-cope.html#comments
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 