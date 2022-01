headset

Paul Pogba New 1/2 million a week deal



Whilst a good player on his day - he has not really done it at Man U.



I would bracket him a flop in the time I've seen him on TV in a Man Utd shirt.





Seems a strange one to me from the Man u chiefs.



Outrageous money regardless of my opinion of him



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17244978/man-utd-paul-pogba-contract-free-transfer-psg/

