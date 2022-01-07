headset

Posts: 4 310 MERCY MUROKI - honest & true article about the Edward Colston stature vandals « on: January 07, 2022, 08:02:46 AM »



It was only last week we saw an article about vandalism towards Captain Sir Thomas Moore his stature vandalized by IRA supporters - are we to give those who do that damage a free court pass providing they are ever caught. No should be the answer. likewise these guilty B L M supporters deserve punishment.



Well said Mercy.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17244981/colston-statue-verdict-is-outrageous-vandalism/



