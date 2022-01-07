Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: MERCY MUROKI - honest & true article about the Edward Colston stature vandals
« on: January 07, 2022, 08:02:46 AM »
it was wrong they escaped punishment. Something I agree with

It was only last week we saw an article about vandalism towards Captain Sir Thomas Moore his stature vandalized by IRA supporters - are we to give those who do that damage a free court pass providing they are ever caught. No should be the answer. likewise these guilty B L M supporters deserve punishment.

Well said Mercy.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17244981/colston-statue-verdict-is-outrageous-vandalism/
« Reply #1 on: January 07, 2022, 08:51:11 AM »
Richard Littlejohn gives his thoughts on the thread subject.

I've got to agree with his thoughts and comments...


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10376803/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-world-really-gone-stark-staring-mad.htm
« Reply #2 on: January 07, 2022, 11:05:57 AM »
This country would be a lot better if it were ran by people like LITTLEJOHN and Mercy.

Mercy really pisses the lefties off as they can't handle a black women who isn't a lefty. Same with the beautiful Esther Krakue.
« Reply #3 on: January 07, 2022, 11:45:39 AM »
Protesting should never be allowed as a reason to break the law, people might choose to break the law while protesting something but if they get nicked courts should convict on evidence. 

On the statue case not sure why it wasn't just a straight forward criminal damage in magistrates, they could have them sent it to crown for sentencing if they wanted to.
« Reply #4 on: January 07, 2022, 11:49:17 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on January 07, 2022, 11:05:57 AM
This country would be a lot better if it were ran by people like LITTLEJOHN and Mercy.

Mercy really pisses the lefties off as they can't handle a black women who isn't a lefty. Same with the beautiful Esther Krakue.

« Reply #5 on: January 07, 2022, 01:27:10 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on January 07, 2022, 11:45:39 AM
Protesting should never be allowed as a reason to break the law,

Indeed, so hoping the legal system is keeping up with all those anti -vax nutjobs!
« Reply #6 on: January 07, 2022, 01:44:54 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on January 07, 2022, 01:27:10 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on January 07, 2022, 11:45:39 AM
Protesting should never be allowed as a reason to break the law,

Indeed, so hoping the legal system is keeping up with all those anti -vax nutjobs!

Clearly isnt unless theyve collared a few from that Milton Keynes thing last week
« Reply #7 on: January 07, 2022, 02:03:28 PM »
Lefties cant handle logical reasoned debate.
« Reply #8 on: January 08, 2022, 10:08:04 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on January 07, 2022, 11:05:57 AM
This country would be a lot better if it were ran by people like LITTLEJOHN and Mercy.

Mercy really pisses the lefties off as they can't handle a black women who isn't a lefty. Same with the beautiful Esther Krakue.

Fucking hell. I bet you use the term "common sense" more than
most .
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:16:11 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on January 08, 2022, 10:08:04 PM
Quote from: Bernie on January 07, 2022, 11:05:57 AM
This country would be a lot better if it were ran by people like LITTLEJOHN and Mercy.

Mercy really pisses the lefties off as they can't handle a black women who isn't a lefty. Same with the beautiful Esther Krakue.

Fucking hell. I bet you use the term "common sense" more than
most .

Sounds like you could do with a good dose of it!!  :nige:
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:33:37 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on January 07, 2022, 11:05:57 AM
. Same with the beautiful Esther Krakue.

Yeah! Take that Lefties and Clare Short!
