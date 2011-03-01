Welcome,
January 07, 2022, 12:36:29 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MERCY MUROKI - honest & true article about the Edward Colston stature vandals
Author
Topic: MERCY MUROKI - honest & true article about the Edward Colston stature vandals
headset
Posts: 4 289
MERCY MUROKI - honest & true article about the Edward Colston stature vandals
it was wrong they escaped punishment. Something I agree with
It was only last week we saw an article about vandalism towards Captain Sir Thomas Moore his stature vandalized by IRA supporters - are we to give those who do that damage a free court pass providing they are ever caught. No should be the answer. likewise these guilty B L M supporters deserve punishment.
Well said Mercy.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17244981/colston-statue-verdict-is-outrageous-vandalism/
headset
Posts: 4 289
Re: MERCY MUROKI - honest & true article about the Edward Colston stature vandals
Richard Littlejohn gives his thoughts on the thread subject.
I've got to agree with his thoughts and comments...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10376803/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-world-really-gone-stark-staring-mad.htm
Bernie
Posts: 7 352
Re: MERCY MUROKI - honest & true article about the Edward Colston stature vandals
This country would be a lot better if it were ran by people like LITTLEJOHN and Mercy.
Mercy really pisses the lefties off as they can't handle a black women who isn't a lefty. Same with the beautiful Esther Krakue.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 446
Re: MERCY MUROKI - honest & true article about the Edward Colston stature vandals
Protesting should never be allowed as a reason to break the law, people might choose to break the law while protesting something but if they get nicked courts should convict on evidence.
On the statue case not sure why it wasn't just a straight forward criminal damage in magistrates, they could have them sent it to crown for sentencing if they wanted to.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 300
Re: MERCY MUROKI - honest & true article about the Edward Colston stature vandals
This country would be a lot better if it were ran by people like LITTLEJOHN and Mercy.
Mercy really pisses the lefties off as they can't handle a black women who isn't a lefty. Same with the beautiful Esther Krakue.
Truly laughing out.
