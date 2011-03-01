Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 07, 2022, 12:36:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MERCY MUROKI - honest & true article about the Edward Colston stature vandals  (Read 108 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 289


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:02:46 AM »
it was wrong they escaped punishment. Something I agree with

It was only last week we saw an article about vandalism towards Captain Sir Thomas Moore his stature vandalized by IRA supporters - are we to give those who do that damage a free court pass providing they are ever caught. No should be the answer. likewise these guilty B L M supporters deserve punishment.

Well said Mercy.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17244981/colston-statue-verdict-is-outrageous-vandalism/
« Last Edit: Today at 08:15:06 AM by headset » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 289


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:51:11 AM »
Richard Littlejohn gives his thoughts on the thread subject.

I've got to agree with his thoughts and comments...


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10376803/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-world-really-gone-stark-staring-mad.htm
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 352


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:05:57 AM »
This country would be a lot better if it were ran by people like LITTLEJOHN and Mercy.

Mercy really pisses the lefties off as they can't handle a black women who isn't a lefty. Same with the beautiful Esther Krakue.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 446


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:45:39 AM »
Protesting should never be allowed as a reason to break the law, people might choose to break the law while protesting something but if they get nicked courts should convict on evidence. 

On the statue case not sure why it wasn't just a straight forward criminal damage in magistrates, they could have them sent it to crown for sentencing if they wanted to.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 300



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:49:17 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:05:57 AM
This country would be a lot better if it were ran by people like LITTLEJOHN and Mercy.

Mercy really pisses the lefties off as they can't handle a black women who isn't a lefty. Same with the beautiful Esther Krakue.

 :alf: :alf:

Truly laughing out.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 