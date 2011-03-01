Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: School pupils now rejecting face mask guidance.
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 03:04:19 PM
Well done. Lets hope they all start telling the Teaching Unions where they can shove the face nappies.
Snoozy
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:17:42 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:04:19 PM
Well done. Lets hope they all start telling the Teaching Unions where they can shove the face nappies.

Agreed. Theres hope in the youth yet :like:
headset
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:12:48 PM
it can't be easy having to wear one for a days schooling or a full day at work - I will say that

I would say schooling is a must though mask or not, and that's coming from someone who was not the brightest at school.

Life is hard enough without an education behind you

They will only kick them out of schools if they rebel would be my guess  - which some kids will think is great
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:39:51 PM
Yeaaahhhhhh, let's increase the chance of giving covid to a teacher with health problems. Yeeaaaahhhh
Itchy_ring
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:45:17 PM
My Niece who is in her last year at senior school mentioned yesterday that no one actually wears them properly now, can't imagine for a minute that I would have done at seniors
Bill Buxton
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:02:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:39:51 PM
Yeaaahhhhhh, let's increase the chance of giving covid to a teacher with health problems. Yeeaaaahhhh
Arent all teachers triple vaxxed?  Theres a government study out today that cannot claim any viable protection from wearing masks. By the way what happened to teachers with  health problems in the days before Covid and school kid mask wearing?
Robbso
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:06:05 PM
We have had to wear a mask at work for over a year. Company policy. It is what it is. Nothing more than a nuisance in reality. Sick of it but not worth losing my job over.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:13:32 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 06:02:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:39:51 PM
Yeaaahhhhhh, let's increase the chance of giving covid to a teacher with health problems. Yeeaaaahhhh
Arent all teachers triple vaxxed?  Theres a government study out today that cannot claim any viable protection from wearing masks. By the way what happened to teachers with  health problems in the days before Covid and school kid mask wearing?

As Sturgeon said ages ago. It's known that the mask is not 100% cure-all, but is another layer in the fight not to spread it. Why would anyone not do whatever they can to avoid increasing the risk of spreading it. Like you say, Bill, many people are vaxxed and hopefully wouldn't be too ill if they get this omnicom, so let's all, together, defeat this thing.

two points - delta has not fucked off and is a threat to the weaker amongst us - not just old and knacked but (here I declare my interest) people like my daughter who was shielding FFS as she has asthma.

Secondly, and this gets me, masks are for others. For other people's wellbeing. By being edgy you are not showing how brave you are by not wearing one, because it doesn't defend you; you are showing that you don't care about the people in front of you. End of story. You don't care about others
Tom_Trinder
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:17:38 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:13:32 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 06:02:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:39:51 PM
Yeaaahhhhhh, let's increase the chance of giving covid to a teacher with health problems. Yeeaaaahhhh
Arent all teachers triple vaxxed?  Theres a government study out today that cannot claim any viable protection from wearing masks. By the way what happened to teachers with  health problems in the days before Covid and school kid mask wearing?

As Sturgeon said ages ago. It's known that the mask is not 100% cure-all, but is another layer in the fight not to spread it. Why would anyone not do whatever they can to avoid increasing the risk of spreading it. Like you say, Bill, many people are vaxxed and hopefully wouldn't be too ill if they get this omnicom, so let's all, together, defeat this thing.

two points - delta has not fucked off and is a threat to the weaker amongst us - not just old and knacked but (here I declare my interest) people like my daughter who was shielding FFS as she has asthma.

Secondly, and this gets me, masks are for others. For other people's wellbeing. By being edgy you are not showing how brave you are by not wearing one, because it doesn't defend you; you are showing that you don't care about the people in front of you. End of story. You don't care about others





Keir Starmer who never has a mask off his face has got covid again and is isolating

for the umpteenth time. So much for the effectiveness of masks eh Bob.
Snoozy
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:18:24 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:13:32 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 06:02:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:39:51 PM
Yeaaahhhhhh, let's increase the chance of giving covid to a teacher with health problems. Yeeaaaahhhh
Arent all teachers triple vaxxed?  Theres a government study out today that cannot claim any viable protection from wearing masks. By the way what happened to teachers with  health problems in the days before Covid and school kid mask wearing?

As Sturgeon said ages ago. It's known that the mask is not 100% cure-all, but is another layer in the fight not to spread it. Why would anyone not do whatever they can to avoid increasing the risk of spreading it. Like you say, Bill, many people are vaxxed and hopefully wouldn't be too ill if they get this omnicom, so let's all, together, defeat this thing.

two points - delta has not fucked off and is a threat to the weaker amongst us - not just old and knacked but (here I declare my interest) people like my daughter who was shielding FFS as she has asthma.

Secondly, and this gets me, masks are for others. For other people's wellbeing. By being edgy you are not showing how brave you are by not wearing one, because it doesn't defend you; you are showing that you don't care about the people in front of you. End of story. You don't care about others



Ok, how about we wear a mask to protect others if you have the slightest of symptoms but if youre perfectly healthy or tested negative recently then its not mandatory?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:30:07 PM
I dont understand
Itchy_ring
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:26:00 PM
There are various studies largely accepted by the scientific community that show, face covering are ineffective unless using the full high spec medical masks, which next to no body does, all those stats that the government love to quote are based on those FFP2 or even 3
Bill Buxton
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:33:53 PM
There is absolutely no scientific evidence that flimsy face mask either stop you spreading Covid or catching Covid,but the Teaching Unions love them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:26:00 PM
There are various studies largely accepted by the scientific community that show, face covering are ineffective unless using the full high spec medical masks, which next to no body does, all those stats that the government love to quote are based on those FFP2 or even 3

Is there a link?

Bill, you truly hate teaching unions. Was your mum kissed by a NUT official? Or maybe its all unions
