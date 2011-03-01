headset

Re: School pupils now rejecting face mask guidance. « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:12:48 PM » it can't be easy having to wear one for a days schooling or a full day at work - I will say that



I would say schooling is a must though mask or not, and that's coming from someone who was not the brightest at school.



Life is hard enough without an education behind you



They will only kick them out of schools if they rebel would be my guess - which some kids will think is great

Re: School pupils now rejecting face mask guidance. « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:45:17 PM » My Niece who is in her last year at senior school mentioned yesterday that no one actually wears them properly now, can't imagine for a minute that I would have done at seniors

Re: School pupils now rejecting face mask guidance. « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:06:05 PM » We have had to wear a mask at work for over a year. Company policy. It is what it is. Nothing more than a nuisance in reality. Sick of it but not worth losing my job over.

Posts: 17 295 Re: School pupils now rejecting face mask guidance. « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:13:32 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:02:37 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:39:51 PM Yeaaahhhhhh, let's increase the chance of giving covid to a teacher with health problems. Yeeaaaahhhh

Arent all teachers triple vaxxed? Theres a government study out today that cannot claim any viable protection from wearing masks. By the way what happened to teachers with health problems in the days before Covid and school kid mask wearing?

Arent all teachers triple vaxxed? Theres a government study out today that cannot claim any viable protection from wearing masks. By the way what happened to teachers with health problems in the days before Covid and school kid mask wearing?

As Sturgeon said ages ago. It's known that the mask is not 100% cure-all, but is another layer in the fight not to spread it. Why would anyone not do whatever they can to avoid increasing the risk of spreading it. Like you say, Bill, many people are vaxxed and hopefully wouldn't be too ill if they get this omnicom, so let's all, together, defeat this thing.



two points - delta has not fucked off and is a threat to the weaker amongst us - not just old and knacked but (here I declare my interest) people like my daughter who was shielding FFS as she has asthma.



Secondly, and this gets me, masks are for others. For other people's wellbeing. By being edgy you are not showing how brave you are by not wearing one, because it doesn't defend you; you are showing that you don't care about the people in front of you. End of story. You don't care about others



As Sturgeon said ages ago. It's known that the mask is not 100% cure-all, but is another layer in the fight not to spread it. Why would anyone not do whatever they can to avoid increasing the risk of spreading it. Like you say, Bill, many people are vaxxed and hopefully wouldn't be too ill if they get this omnicom, so let's all, together, defeat this thing.

two points - delta has not fucked off and is a threat to the weaker amongst us - not just old and knacked but (here I declare my interest) people like my daughter who was shielding FFS as she has asthma.

Secondly, and this gets me, masks are for others. For other people's wellbeing. By being edgy you are not showing how brave you are by not wearing one, because it doesn't defend you; you are showing that you don't care about the people in front of you. End of story. You don't care about others

Keir Starmer who never has a mask off his face has got covid again and is isolating



Keir Starmer who never has a mask off his face has got covid again and is isolating for the umpteenth time. So much for the effectiveness of masks eh Bob.