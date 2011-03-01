Re: School pupils now rejecting face mask guidance. « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:13:32 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:02:37 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:39:51 PM Yeaaahhhhhh, let's increase the chance of giving covid to a teacher with health problems. Yeeaaaahhhh

Arent all teachers triple vaxxed? Theres a government study out today that cannot claim any viable protection from wearing masks. By the way what happened to teachers with health problems in the days before Covid and school kid mask wearing?

As Sturgeon said ages ago. It's known that the mask is not 100% cure-all, but is another layer in the fight not to spread it. Why would anyone not do whatever they can to avoid increasing the risk of spreading it. Like you say, Bill, many people are vaxxed and hopefully wouldn't be too ill if they get this omnicom, so let's all, together, defeat this thing.



two points - delta has not fucked off and is a threat to the weaker amongst us - not just old and knacked but (here I declare my interest) people like my daughter who was shielding FFS as she has asthma.



Secondly, and this gets me, masks are for others. For other people's wellbeing. By being edgy you are not showing how brave you are by not wearing one, because it doesn't defend you; you are showing that you don't care about the people in front of you. End of story. You don't care about others



