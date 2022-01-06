Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: School pupils now rejecting face mask guidance.  (Read 28 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 03:04:19 PM »
Well done. Lets hope they all start telling the Teaching Unions where they can shove the face nappies.
Snoozy
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:17:42 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 03:04:19 PM
Well done. Lets hope they all start telling the Teaching Unions where they can shove the face nappies.

Agreed. Theres hope in the youth yet :like:
