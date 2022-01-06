Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 06, 2022, 04:11:38 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
School pupils now rejecting face mask guidance.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: School pupils now rejecting face mask guidance. (Read 27 times)
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 264
School pupils now rejecting face mask guidance.
«
on:
Today
at 03:04:19 PM »
Well done. Lets hope they all start telling the Teaching Unions where they can shove the face nappies.
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 577
Re: School pupils now rejecting face mask guidance.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:17:42 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 03:04:19 PM
Well done. Lets hope they all start telling the Teaching Unions where they can shove the face nappies.
Agreed. Theres hope in the youth yet
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...