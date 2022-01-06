headset

Offline



Posts: 4 258





Posts: 4 258 Tyson Fury to fight In saudi arabia « on: Today at 07:38:50 AM »



He earned a few quid under the wrestling banner



It looks like they get what they want due to money in these dodgy countries.



I suppose the west will just have to learn to live with it...



It's the tv times that knacker things for me - I say that due to the fact I suppose we would all or most of us would buckle when the money is put on the table.



Human rights issues or not.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17231021/tyson-fury-dillian-whyte-fight-saudi-arabia-offer/







Looking to fight Dillian Whyte over in Saudi.He earned a few quid under the wrestling bannerIt looks like they get what they want due to money in these dodgy countries.I suppose the west will just have to learn to live with it...It's the tv times that knacker things for me - I say that due to the fact I suppose we would all or most of us would buckle when the money is put on the table.Human rights issues or not. Logged