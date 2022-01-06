Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Tyson Fury to fight In saudi arabia
Today at 07:38:50 AM
Looking to fight Dillian Whyte over in Saudi.

He earned a few quid under the wrestling banner

It looks like they get what they want due to money in these dodgy countries.

I suppose the west will just have to learn to live with it...

It's the tv times that knacker things for me - I say that due to the fact I suppose we would all or most of us would buckle when the money is put on the table.

Human rights issues or not.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17231021/tyson-fury-dillian-whyte-fight-saudi-arabia-offer/
