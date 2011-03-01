Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 06, 2022, 04:11:32 PM
Topic: Guess this birds age
headset
Posts: 4 268


« on: Today at 07:22:37 AM »
It threw me - she looks great for her age - I would snake her --------------------- I had her in her early 20s monkey




https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/17232000/men-asking-dates-realise-age-cougar/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 288



« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:03:51 AM »
If shes 44 Ill eat my hat. Shes taking the piss
headset
Posts: 4 268


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:26:01 PM »
Well, shes hit the newspapers & media outlets so will have some egg on her boat if she's telling pork pies.

The is always someone looking to call you out since the introduction of the internet - if you are bending your words or comments. She doesn't look 44, I am with you on that bit.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 732


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:15:24 PM »
Asian genes are weirdly shaped. Women look dont age till the menopause hits and then its granny time.
Tory Cunt
Minge
Posts: 10 796

Superstar


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:46:28 PM »
Just sell her on once she hits 50  jc :mido:
Snoozy
Posts: 577


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:22:12 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:03:51 AM
If shes 44 Ill eat her twat. Shes taking the piss

Fixed
