Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 06, 2022, 07:54:15 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Guess this birds age  (Read 16 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 258


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:22:37 AM »
It threw me - she looks great for her age - I would snake her --------------------- I had her in her early 20s monkey




https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/17232000/men-asking-dates-realise-age-cougar/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 