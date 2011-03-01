Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Scottish Clubs to play in England To beat Nicola Sturgeon  (Read 77 times)
on: Today at 07:10:38 AM
Covid restrictions. She has scored an own goal with this one - when English clubs can crack on

It would be good to help Scottish football...for footballing reasons

I doubt the English cops would be happy with it.

I think Rangers & Celtic will push hard for it. The coin they must lose from match days without fans

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10372699/Scottish-football-chiefs-set-discuss-STAGING-games-England-
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:56:32 AM
Thought they wanted out of the UK? :steptoe:

They can fuck off to their beloved EU and play there. 
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:16:42 AM
Absolutely won't happen. They can 
