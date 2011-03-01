Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 06, 2022, 10:54:18 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Scottish Clubs to play in England To beat Nicola Sturgeon
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Scottish Clubs to play in England To beat Nicola Sturgeon (Read 77 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 261
Scottish Clubs to play in England To beat Nicola Sturgeon
«
on:
Today
at 07:10:38 AM »
Covid restrictions. She has scored an own goal with this one - when English clubs can crack on
It would be good to help Scottish football...for footballing reasons
I doubt the English cops would be happy with it.
I think Rangers & Celtic will push hard for it. The coin they must lose from match days without fans
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10372699/Scottish-football-chiefs-set-discuss-STAGING-games-England-
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:13:01 AM by headset
»
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 348
Re: Scottish Clubs to play in England To beat Nicola Sturgeon
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:56:32 AM »
Thought they wanted out of the UK?
They can fuck off to their beloved EU and play there.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 286
Re: Scottish Clubs to play in England To beat Nicola Sturgeon
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:16:42 AM »
Absolutely won't happen. They can
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...