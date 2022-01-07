Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ex-Labour peer Nazir Ahmed Guilty of Rape  (Read 242 times)
« on: Yesterday at 06:52:55 AM »
another high flyer sex beast.

They keep coming out the woodwork the dirty bastards,

He liked his girls and boys this dirty nonce.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10371713/Nazir-Ahmed-GUILTY-attempting-rape-young-girl.ht
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 AM »
Another dirty nonce with contections to Rotherham.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:38:40 AM »
Strangely gone unmentioned somewhere not a million miles away    BLM
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:32:35 PM »
monkey

Yes, they are very selective over there in what to be outraged at.


Only white nonces get the treatment on fly me... Talk about discrimination rava
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:42:26 PM »
Not all white nonce or I should say potential nonces 

« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:31:29 AM »
say nothing...
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:06:48 AM »
Someone there has woken up. Wonder how long the thread will last?

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/lord-ahmed.26897/
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:25:10 AM »
Theyre not lefties on FMTTM

They think Blair is a hero. He is a capitalist globalist whos foreign policy is more akin to former colonialism and the empire and a belief you can democratise by bombing and places sanctions on foreign countries. Even Tories have pulled us out while Labour MPs were screaming in parliament to remain

Theres no interest in listening to alternative views. Lefties are open to discussion

They dont want to go to Spain and be disgusted at the sight of English people there as these should be avoided

No interest in any other issues such as housing, NHS schools. Its all individualism and what they as individuals can achieve and contempt the gammon as they like to call them voted against what they were told to do

Seem to hate religion specifically Christianity as archaic

Also theyre devoid of any discussion of policies or positive of constructive ideas. Theyre absolutely is awe that Labour have a leader that has no policies. Theres 2 years to a election, you wont read anything even remotely progressive beyond Tories bad voters are stupid. But they want people to vote Labour. Bizarre and yet wont even discuss Labour policies that would make any impact on lives

Sorry but its Neoliberalism not lefties. 

I'm a leftie and share non of those characteristics
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:29:48 PM »
You clearly don't read it much. They hate Blair ("Red Tory") and don't like starmer either. Many on there are Socilaists, Marxists and worse.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:41:51 PM »
They are the hard edge of labour on there , but like to decribe themselves as "moderates", zero tolerance from many of them from the woke line taken that all tories are evil, vile racists  yet failing to notice how long they have been out of power..........maybe look in a few mirrors may help them !!!!
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:42:50 PM »
Can we not get sound effects on here? A good "duh, duh, duuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuh!" Would've finished off Bernie's dire warning with the true gravity it deserves!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:17:43 PM »
It appears a post regarding freemasons & how he would of got off has been removed  from the  posts

Censorship alive & well again  :nige: :nige:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:32:40 PM »
Has it been on the main BBC News yet?
