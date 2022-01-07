Theyre not lefties on FMTTM
They think Blair is a hero. He is a capitalist globalist whos foreign policy is more akin to former colonialism and the empire and a belief you can democratise by bombing and places sanctions on foreign countries. Even Tories have pulled us out while Labour MPs were screaming in parliament to remain
Theres no interest in listening to alternative views. Lefties are open to discussion
They dont want to go to Spain and be disgusted at the sight of English people there as these should be avoided
No interest in any other issues such as housing, NHS schools. Its all individualism and what they as individuals can achieve and contempt the gammon as they like to call them voted against what they were told to do
Seem to hate religion specifically Christianity as archaic
Also theyre devoid of any discussion of policies or positive of constructive ideas. Theyre absolutely is awe that Labour have a leader that has no policies. Theres 2 years to a election, you wont read anything even remotely progressive beyond Tories bad voters are stupid. But they want people to vote Labour. Bizarre and yet wont even discuss Labour policies that would make any impact on lives
Sorry but its Neoliberalism not lefties.
I'm a leftie and share non of those characteristics
You clearly don't read it much. They hate Blair ("Red Tory") and don't like starmer either. Many on there are Socilaists, Marxists and worse.