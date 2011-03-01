Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 06, 2022, 02:03:12 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 999 operators advising to hang up and call a taxi to get your arse to A&E  (Read 132 times)
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 620


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:09:37 PM »
Whats the world coming to? 

Ive just been watching local news 
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 361


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:07:23 PM »
I'm all for it!

Too many wimps abusing it and wanting a blue light lift when they dont need one!

When I was younger, I broke my ankle but thought I'd just sprained it!  Walked around on it for 3 days!  When the bottom half of my leg went black, I got the bus from Eston to the Dorman museum and walked from there to the General!  If I can do it, anyone can......no need for ambulances most of the time!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 577


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:19:01 PM »
To be fair you are nick named long John.
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 361


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:22:27 PM »
My "long john" nickname has nothing to do with my leg! 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 577


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:28:34 PM »
 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 282



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:33:19 PM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 08:07:23 PM
I'm all for it!

Too many wimps abusing it and wanting a blue light lift when they dont need one!

When I was younger, I broke my ankle but thought I'd just sprained it!  Walked around on it for 3 days!  When the bottom half of my leg went black, I got the bus from Eston to the Dorman museum and walked from there to the General!  If I can do it, anyone can......no need for ambulances most of the time!

Same. Fractured my shin playing in Newcastle. Went to a Poly disco (!) that night up there. At Teesside Poly next day my leg was throbbing like a honeymooner's dick. Walked to general. Bish bash bosh, full plaster on.

 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 577


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:34:58 PM »
To be fair you are nick named fanny monkey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 282



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:58:46 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:34:58 PM
To be fair you are nick named fanny monkey


It's *not* a nickname, unfortunately  rava
Logged
Erimus44
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 449


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:42:17 AM »
Taxi will arrive sooner and get you to A&E quicker than an ambulance too.  mcl
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 418

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:47:08 AM »
Far more chance of getting raped by a taxi driver than an ambulance driver though.
Logged
I know where you live
Erimus44
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 449


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:49:22 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:47:08 AM
Far more chance of getting raped by a taxi driver than an ambulance driver though.

I suppose there is that.  rava
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 