I'm all for it!



Too many wimps abusing it and wanting a blue light lift when they dont need one!



When I was younger, I broke my ankle but thought I'd just sprained it! Walked around on it for 3 days! When the bottom half of my leg went black, I got the bus from Eston to the Dorman museum and walked from there to the General! If I can do it, anyone can......no need for ambulances most of the time!



Same. Fractured my shin playing in Newcastle. Went to a Poly disco (!) that night up there. At Teesside Poly next day my leg was throbbing like a honeymooner's dick. Walked to general. Bish bash bosh, full plaster on.